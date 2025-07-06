Tourists take coracle rides from Karnataka as Hogenakkal inflow increases

DHARMAPURI: While coracle operations in Hogenakkal have been restricted by the district administration owing to rising water inflow levels in the Cauvery, tourists take coracle rides from Karnataka borders in the Cauvery. Fire and police staff are distressed by unrestricted tourist entry.

Sources said in the last twelve days, there has been flooding in Cauvery with inflow levels fluctuating over 50,000 cusecs. Therefore, to avoid any mishaps, the district administration has stopped tourist entry into Hogenakkal at Madam Checkpost. Over the past few days, tourists have been coming in from Karnataka via coracles to Hogenakkal, leaving police and fire staff baffled. Officials said, "Tourism operations conducted by the Karnataka government is a safety hazard for visiting tourists."

Speaking to TNIE, M Sivarajan from Hogenakkal, said, "In Dharmapuri, we have adhered to safety measures and shut down operations. We stop coracle rides here every time inflows exceeds 12,000 cusecs, but coracle operators from Karnataka continue to pass through treacherous conditions, where whirlpools and speedy inflow make the passage dangerous. This is a cause for concern".