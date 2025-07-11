Oraniyil Tamil Nadu enrolment crosses 50 lakh; Tiruchuli tops, Karur second

CHENNAI: DMK president DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the party’s ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign has so far enrolled 50 lakh people.

A person can enrol in the campaign if they agree with the set of six questions the DMK campaigners ask.

The questions relate to protecting Tamil culture, state’s rights, and whether they think Stalin as an able leader who can ensure good governance that stands up for the state’s rights.

Stalin personally took part in the door-to-door drive on the streets of Thiruvarur, where party patriarch M Karunanidhi lived during his youth.

The chief minister also posted on the X platform, saying among all the assembly constituencies, Tiruchuli ranks first with 54,310 new members joining the campaign from 30,975 families.

He congratulated the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, along with other functionaries, for the achievement.

Stalin also encouraged functionaries from other constituencies to “work on the ground and surpass Tiruchuli”.

Former minister V Senthil Balaji’s Karur Assembly constituency secured the second position in the membership drive, for which Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appreciated him during his visit to Karur on Wednesday.

When asked about Tiruchuli’s leading performance, DMK IT wing state deputy secretary Madurai S Bala, who is working on the ground in Virudhunagar, said, “Minister Thangam Thennarasu has built a solid foundation in his constituency over the past 25 years.

Every branch in Tiruchuli has a well-established booth-level cadre base. Most importantly, the minister has ensured that all government welfare schemes have reached every household in the constituency.”

He added Thennarasu has also set up a mechanism to cross-check the field activity of booth committees, which has helped Tiruchuli stay ahead in the membership drive.

Stalin launched the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ initiative on July 1 at a press conference held at Anna Arivalayam.