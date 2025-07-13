Tamil Nadu SC/ST commission investigates death of Dalit medical student in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has initiated an investigation into the death of a postgraduate medical student at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

While the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, the state commission conducted an inquiry on Friday based on petitions from several organizations, according to sources.

Sources indicate that K Bhavapoorani (29), from Vagurampatti in Namakkal, belonged to the SC Arunthathiyar community. She was pursuing a postgraduate degree in anesthesiology at PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Coimbatore city. She was found dead in a restroom at the institute on Sunday morning, with the door latched from the inside.

She was on night duty and was last seen by colleagues around 1.00 am on Sunday. Multiple calls were made to her mobile when she was not seen. She was later found dead in a restroom around 7.00 am. The Peelamedu police stated that a case was registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the BNS Act, and further investigation is underway.