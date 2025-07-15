Class 10 boy suicide: File SC/ST case against teachers

THOOTHUKUDI: Three weeks after a Class X student of an aided school in Paramankurichi died by suicide, allegedly leaving behind a note stating four teachers had harassed him, demanding a community certificate, the Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootani on Monday petitioned district collector K Elambahavath seeking action against the teachers under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to sources, the student M Muthukrishnan, who is from the Kaatu Nayakkan community, ended his life on June 23. Tiruchendur police have registered an FIR against the four teachers, and the school education department has suspended them.

On Monday, the boy's father, Muthukumar, who accompanied the members of Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootani led by Pal Prabakar, said the sections invoked against the teachers are weak.

"Police must invoke sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the teachers", he said. Pal Prabakar said the state government must issue Kattunayakan certificates to students so that they do not face humiliation at schools.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, call TN health department helpline 104)