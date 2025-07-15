CM Stalin to launch 'Ungaludan Stalin Scheme' in Chidambaram today; 10,000 camps planned across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: One of the salient features of the Ungaludan Stalin scheme is that prior intimation will be given to those living in areas where the special camps are to be organised, and the availability of all officers concerned at these camps will be ensured to provide quick and prompt service to the public, said Revenue Secretary P Amutha on Monday. CM M K Stalin will personally launch the scheme in Chidambaram on Today (July 15), and ministers will simultaneously launch it across the state.

The CM, in a post on X handle, described the Ungaludan Stalin Scheme as a revolutionary initiative. “There will be no need for you to visit government offices. Application forms will be delivered to your homes and your grievances will be resolved,” he said.