HM suspended after students clean toilets in Pudukkottai school

PUDUKKOTTAI: The school education department on Monday placed the headmistress of a government primary school in Pudukkottai under suspension after a video showing students cleaning the school toilet was circulated recently.
The incident took place at the Government Primary School in Namanasamuthiram.Sources said the video was taken by one of the workers in the school last Thursday.
On Monday, officials from the School Education Department held an inquiry in the school. Based on their report, the CEO ordered suspension of headmistress Kala. A teacher, Dinesh Raja, has also been transferred.
Speaking to TNIE, CEO Shanmugam said, “The HM used to arrive late regularly and told sanitary workers to supervise classes in her absence. Not only this, she allowed students to perform tasks meant for sanitation staff. The school has two sanitary workers.”