Man who pushed pregnant woman off train gets life term

The judge also directed the Southern Railway and the state government to pay Rs 50 lakh each as compensation to the victim. Public Prosecutor PT Saravanan, who represented the victim, told TNIE the court has made it clear that no leniency, including parole or leave, should be granted to Hemaraj. The judge further instructed the railways to appoint woman police personnel in ladies’ coaches in all trains across TN and to install surveillance cameras in these coaches. Besides, the state government was ordered to bear the cost of the victim’s lifelong treatment.

The chargesheet was filed on April 26, and the trial commenced on June 9.

The crime took place on February 6, 2025, when the woman from Tiruppur was travelling alone in the ladies’ coach of the Coimbatore–Tirupati Intercity Express. After other woman passengers got down at Jolarpet station, Hemaraj boarded the compartment and allegedly attempted to rape her before pushing her off the train. On February 10, she suffered a miscarriage of the second baby the family had planned and waited 18 years for.