Pa Ranjith recalls tragic day on ‘Vettuvam’ set as veteran stuntman S M Raju dies during crash scene

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Tuesday paid an emotional tribute to stunt artist S M Raju, who allegedly died on the sets of the director’s upcoming film Vettuvam.

The 52-year-old stuntman, whose real name was Mohan Raj, was driving an SUV during a high-octane stunt scene for the film in Nagapattinam on July 13 when he suddenly collapsed.

His colleagues pulled him out of the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Our hearts are broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend.

“A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our good will, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death.

This has sent us all into shock and heartbreak,” Ranjith said in a statement posted on his official X account.