SC issues guidelines to make Tamil Nadu prisons accessible for prisoners with disabilities

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued guidelines for prisoners with disabilities across all prisons in Tamil Nadu, as it directed that prisons must be equipped with disability-friendly infrastructure such as accessible toilets, ramps, etc.

"The denial of accessibility and essential care to persons with disabilities incarcerated in prisons amounts to violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution," said a two-judge Bench of the top court of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

The top court passed the verdict after hearing an appeal filed by one, L Muruganantham, a physically disabled advocate, who had alleged custodial abuse and inadequate medical care while incarcerated in a prison in Tamil Nadu in a case.

Upholding the dignity and the healthcare rights of the prisoners with disabilities, the apex court directed the State to amend the State Prison Manual within 6 months to make it in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act), and other provisions.

"Social and structural barriers they face in society are only magnified within the prison environment. Most prison facilities are structurally inaccessible to individuals with mobility, sensory, or cognitive impairments,” the Court said.

Highlighting that the State has a constitutional and moral obligation to uphold the rights of prisoners with disabilities, the apex court added, this right was not restricted to ensuring non-discriminatory treatment also carries with it an affirmative right to ensure effective rehabilitation and reintegration into society.