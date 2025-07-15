TNIE Impact: Highways dept paints safety markings on Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Following a report by TNIE on July 5, highlighting lack of basic road markings at major traffic signals, near educational institutions, and hospital zones in Tiruchy city, the State Highways Department has begun taking corrective measures by repainting zebra crossings at key locations.
There are 13 working traffic signals in the city.
But in many places, the zebra crossings and stop lines are either faded or missing, making it hard for drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic rules. At several busy junctions, the road markings are completely missing. This is especially risky near schools and hospitals, where vehicles often stop in a disorderly way, sometimes even blocking pedestrian paths. Because of this, students and other pedestrians are forced to walk through moving traffic, increasing the chances of accidents.
After TNIE's report, the Highways Department quickly took action and started painting zebra crossings at four busy locations- Kalaignar Arivalayam, Mela Chinthamani road, Chathiram Bus Stand and the Head Post Office signal.
A highways department official told TNIE, "We couldn't paint zebra crossings earlier due to some issues. Now we've started work at two spots, and we will repaint all zebra crossings and stop lines at traffic signals across the city without delay."
N Saravanan, a road safety activist from Puthanampatti, welcomed the move and said, "Missing road markings have been a big safety problem, especially for school children and elderly people. Without proper markings, drivers often do not know where to stop, which puts pedestrians at risk. I hope the respective officials keep up the maintenance regularly and ensure that all important areas, especially near schools and hospitals, are given priority."