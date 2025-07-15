TNIE Impact: Highways dept paints safety markings on Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Following a report by TNIE on July 5, highlighting lack of basic road markings at major traffic signals, near educational institutions, and hospital zones in Tiruchy city, the State Highways Department has begun taking corrective measures by repainting zebra crossings at key locations.

There are 13 working traffic signals in the city.

But in many places, the zebra crossings and stop lines are either faded or missing, making it hard for drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic rules. At several busy junctions, the road markings are completely missing. This is especially risky near schools and hospitals, where vehicles often stop in a disorderly way, sometimes even blocking pedestrian paths. Because of this, students and other pedestrians are forced to walk through moving traffic, increasing the chances of accidents.