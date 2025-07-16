Thenpennai river choking with effluents from Karnataka: TN

CHENNAI: Untreated sewage and industrial effluents from Karnataka continues to pollute the Thenpennai (South Pennar) river, causing ecological damage and health hazards in downstream Tamil Nadu, the Water Resources department (WRD) informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday.

In a suo motu case registered based on media reports, the NGT had directed Tamil Nadu to submit a report on pollution levels in the river, which WRD secretary J Jayakanthan submitted before the Southern Bench. The report said polluted discharge from Bengaluru’s Bellandur, Agara, and Varthur lakes flows downstream through Sokkarasanapalli in Krishnagiri and accumulates in the Kelavarapalli reservoir.

“The water entering Tamil Nadu was blackish with a sewage-like odour. Foam and foul smell were observed at Kelavarapalli dam with no sign of aquatic life,” the report stated.