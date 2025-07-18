Three held in connection with Kerala businessman's Rs 30 lakh highway heist, search on for more suspects

COIMBATORE: Four days after a Kerala-based goldsmith was robbed of Rs 30 lakh on the Salem-Kochi highway near Ettimadai, the Coimbatore district police arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The Coimbatore district (Rural) police formed three special teams to apprehend those involved in the heist. The investigation is ongoing, as police suspect that a few more suspects from two different gangs may be connected to the crime.

The arrested suspects, all from Ernakulam district in Kerala, have been identified as K Maneesh (31) from Kalady near Mattor, V Vishnu (32) of Okkal, and D Joseph (26) of Manjapra.

The victim, K Jayan (50), hails from Vadakkanchery in Thrissur district. He previously ran a gold polishing shop in RS Puram, Coimbatore, but faced severe losses and subsequently closed his business. Jayan then began working at a goldsmithery unit in Thrissur. He had a connection with a gold businessman in RS Puram, who frequently gave him large sums of money to purchase gold ornaments via auction from Kerala.

On July 12, Jayan received Rs 30 lakh from the businessman to buy jewellery. While riding a bike to Kerala with the money, an unknown gang intercepted him in a multi-purpose vehicle on a flyover near Ettimadai. The three-member gang dragged Jayan off his vehicle and robbed the cash, before abandoning him a kilometre away from the crime scene.