Left parties have gone silent under DMK rule: Edappadi K Palaniswami

TIRUVARUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday attacked the Left parties saying they did not raise problems faced by farmers under the DMK government.

Speaking in a public meeting at Nannilam as part of his state-wide tour, Palaniswami said only after the AIADMK staged a protest highlighting cotton farmers were getting very low price in the regulated market in Tiruvarur, IAS officers are supervising the auctions.

“Farmers who were getting Rs 52 per kg earlier are now getting Rs 74 per kg”, Palaniswami said and questioned why other parties did not raise the demands of farmers.

Taking a dig at Left parties, Palaniswami said they used to stage protests whenever people faced problems, but have gone silent now.. “The moment you (Left parties) received money from the DMK, it was game over for you”, Palaniswami said referring to DMK’s disclosure, in its expenditure affidavit for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, about the donation paid to the two parties.

Targeting the DMK, he said, “The government is confusing people by giving different names for the same scheme. “First it was ‘Ungal Thoguthyil Stalin’, then ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ and now it is ‘Ungaludan Stalin’. All are one and the same,” Palaniswami said.

Further, he said DMK’s ‘Oranyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign was nothing but a membership drive by the ruling party.

“The DMK has weakened after Stalin and Udhayanidhi came to leadership positions. Now they are have come to a situation where they knock on the doors of people to enrol in the party,” Palaniswami said. He arrived at the venue riding a bullock cart along with former minister R Kamaraj.

Earlier in the day, he held a roadshow at Kollumangudi. Speaking at Kilvelur later, Palaniswami promised to make the Nagapattinam Government Hospital into a multispeciality hospital once AIADMK comes to power.