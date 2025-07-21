Edappadi delivers a stern message to ally BJP on coalition government issue

CHENNAI: Even as a section of the BJP leaders continues to insist that a coalition government will be formed after the 2026 Assembly election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami may have put an end to speculations, delivering what analysts say is a stern message to the BJP that the AIADMK will independently form the government.

Speaking at an AIADMK meeting in Thiruthuraipoondi (Tiruvarur district) on Saturday night, Palaniswami said, “They (the DMK) are saying that in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, we will share power if we form the government. Mr Stalin, let me make this clear: We are not gullible. The AIADMK will win the polls with a majority and form the government on its own.”

Palaniswami said the BJP joined the AIADMK-led alliance to unseat the DMK government, which is “corrupt and anti-people”. “Unlike you, we are not desperate to bring our heir to power. It is the will of the people that matters, and we will fulfil that,” he added.

Although Palaniswami aimed the comments at DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, political analysts said that this was, in fact, a stern message to the BJP, whose leaders continue to claim that a coalition government will be formed in the state.

Quick on damage control, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran called up Palaniswami and discussed the remarks.

Answering queries from reporters in Nagapattinam, Nagenthran denied any ulterior motive to EPS’ remarks. Palaniswami had said that he was only responding to the campaign of the DMK that “the BJP would swallow the AIADMK since the party has been mortgaged”, said Nagenthran.