TN CM Stalin in Apollo for evaluation after he complained of giddiness, advised three days' rest

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has been admitted to Apollo Hospital here for evaluation after he felt mild giddiness on Monday morning during his routine morning walk.

He has been advised two days of rest, Deputy Chief Minister and son Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters, adding that the CM was recovering well.

"Doctors attending to him have advised rest. His hectic schedule over the past two to three months seems to have taken a toll on him," Udhayanidhi said.

Giving an update on the CM's heath, the hospital said, "The CM has been advised rest for three more days and prescribed few other tests for evaluation."

He is expected to continue discharging his duties in official capacity from the hospital during his stay.

After his morning walk and other routine commitments, the Chief Minister had come to DMK's headquarters in Anna Salai, where former AIADMK MP Anwar Razza joined the party in Stalin's presence.

The Chief Minister went straight to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road after this event was over, sources said.

All programmes of the CM, scheduled in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts on July 22 and 23, have been postponed indefinitely after he was admitted to the hospital.

K Eswararasamy, Pollachi MP, said the fresh dates for the CM's programmes will be announced later.