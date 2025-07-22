Aligning with BJP is our choice, why is DMK worried, asks EPS

TIRUVARUR/THANJAVUR: “It is our choice to align with anyone,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday as a retort to the criticism of the ruling DMK and its alliance partners for his party aligning with the BJP.
Addressing a public meeting at Mannargudi (Tiruvarur district) on Monday as part of his campaign tour, Palaniswami pointed out that Chief Minister M K Stalin, his ministers and DMK alliance parties are saying that “EPS has aligned with the BJP”.
“Why are you bothered,” asked Palaniswami. The DMK has been suffering from election “fever” after the AIADMK forged an alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami added.
Criticising VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan for his alleged analogy of the campaign with preparing for examinations one year before, Palaniswami said what is wrong in meeting people and lending an ear to their problems. He alleged that the DMK government has been incapable of challenging the CIBIL score requirement (by RBI) for advancing loans to farmers by banks.
Later talking at Thirupuvanam in Thanjavur district, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government did not give rebate to the handloom fabrics to clear the stocks in the cooperative societies. He assured that the demands of the weavers will be fulfilled when the AIADMK comes to power.