Aligning with BJP is our choice, why is DMK worried, asks EPS

TIRUVARUR/THANJAVUR: “It is our choice to align with anyone,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday as a retort to the criticism of the ruling DMK and its alliance partners for his party aligning with the BJP.

Addressing a public meeting at Mannargudi (Tiruvarur district) on Monday as part of his campaign tour, Palaniswami pointed out that Chief Minister M K Stalin, his ministers and DMK alliance parties are saying that “EPS has aligned with the BJP”.

“Why are you bothered,” asked Palaniswami. The DMK has been suffering from election “fever” after the AIADMK forged an alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami added.