CM admitted to Apollo, Udhaya says dad is well

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning for evaluation, after he felt mild giddiness during his routine morning walk.

A release by the hospital on Monday night said the CM has been advised to take rest for three more days, and he may undergo a few more diagnostic tests for evaluation. “He is expected to continue discharging his official duties from the hospital during his stay,” the release said.

Hospital sources told TNIE that the CM is doing completely fine. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who visited his father in the afternoon and later in the evening, said, “He is doing very well”.

After his morning walk and other routine commitments, Stalin came to the DMK headquarters in Anna Salai, where former AIADMK’s organisation secretary A Anwhar Raajhaa joined DMK in his presence. CPM state secretary

P Shanmugam also met him to invite him for a function to celebrate the birth centenary of Fidel Castro in August.

The CM later went straight to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road from Anna Arivalayam. Addressing the media after meeting his father, Udhayanidhi said the CM has been on tours and roadshows continuously for the past two to three months, and this may have led to the giddiness.