Discharging government duties from hospital: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been undergoing medical checkups at the Apollo Hospital, on Tuesday said he was discharging his government duties from the hospital.
The CM said he has advised Chief Secretary N Muruganandam that there should be no delay/slackness in resolving the petitions from the people.
The CM, in his post on X, said during his stay in hospital, he enquired with the Chief Secretary whether the special camps under the Ungaldum Stalin Scheme (USS) are going as scheduled, how many petitions have been received till Monday, and how many of them have been resolved.
Meanwhile, an official release here said the CM is under medical supervision at Apollo hospital and he has been advised rest for three days.
CM went from Apollo Hospital on Greams Road, where he has been admitted, to Apollo's speciality hospital at Teynampet for some tests in the morning and returned back to the Gream's Road facility later.
Since the doctors have said the CM could continue his official works from the hospital, the CM held discussions with the Chief Secretary about the progress made in the USS.
The official release said till Monday, as many as 5,74,614 petitions have been received from the public during the USS camps.
The CM asked whether steps are being taken by the departments concerned to resolve these petitions, and that the camps should be held as scheduled. Also, necessary amenities should be provided to the people who visit the camps to submit petitions.
The CM was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for evaluation after he felt mild giddiness earlier in the day during his routine morning walk on Monday.
Meanwhile, when reporters asked about the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin declined to respond to that. However, he said certain tests have been made for the Chief Minister and the doctors would be issuing a statement on them. He said the CM is doing well and he would return home very soon.