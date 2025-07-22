Discharging government duties from hospital: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been undergoing medical checkups at the Apollo Hospital, on Tuesday said he was discharging his government duties from the hospital.

The CM said he has advised Chief Secretary N Muruganandam that there should be no delay/slackness in resolving the petitions from the people.

The CM, in his post on X, said during his stay in hospital, he enquired with the Chief Secretary whether the special camps under the Ungaldum Stalin Scheme (USS) are going as scheduled, how many petitions have been received till Monday, and how many of them have been resolved.