TNIE Impact: TN allots free house to PwD whose Aadhaar suspended over biometric verification issue

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli District Collector Dr R Sukumar on Tuesday sanctioned a free house to C Manikandan (31), a person with disability (PwD) born without fingers on his hands and legs. The move comes after TNIE highlighted his prolonged struggle to restore his Aadhaar card and access welfare benefits in a report published on July 8.

As per the district administration, Manikandan has been allotted a house under the Urban Habitat Development Board Tenement scheme. The entire beneficiary contribution of Rs 2,96,190 will be borne by the Tamil Nadu government, making the house completely free of cost for Manikandan.