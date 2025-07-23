TNIE Impact: TN allots free house to PwD whose Aadhaar suspended over biometric verification issue

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli District Collector Dr R Sukumar on Tuesday sanctioned a free house to C Manikandan (31), a person with disability (PwD) born without fingers on his hands and legs. The move comes after TNIE highlighted his prolonged struggle to restore his Aadhaar card and access welfare benefits in a report published on July 8.
As per the district administration, Manikandan has been allotted a house under the Urban Habitat Development Board Tenement scheme. The entire beneficiary contribution of Rs 2,96,190 will be borne by the Tamil Nadu government, making the house completely free of cost for Manikandan.
In addition, the collector also handed over Rs 10,000 each to Manikandan and his wife, who is also a person with disability, as immediate financial assistance. With Manikandan's young son currently undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Dr Sukumar directed hospital authorities to ensure proper medical care for the child.
Expressing his gratitude, Manikandan thanked the district administration and Chief Minister M K Stalin for the timely intervention and support.
Meanwhile, though the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had responded to TNIE's social media post by forwarding his case to the regional office, Manikandan's Aadhaar card- suspended four years ago- remains unreinstated.