TN custodial death: Woman complainant questioned

MADURAI: JP Nikita, whose complaint led to the detention and subsequent death of B Ajithkumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Madurai on Thursday. Her mother, Sivakami, was also summoned and interrogated.

On the 11th day of investigation, the CBI team led by DSP Mohit Kumar, conducted a detailed inquiry with the mother-daughter duo for over three hours at their office.

While the CBI has registered a case of custodial death, sources confirmed that a separate case based on Nikita’s jewel theft complaint has not yet been filed. The CBI had earlier questioned key witnesses and personnel connected to the case.

On Wednesday, the team interrogated Thirupuvanam Government Hospital staff — Dr Karthikeyan, nurse Santhi, assistant Alagar — along with temple workers Kannan and Karthikeyan, and temple superintendent Baskaran.

On July 18, Ajithkumar’s brother B Naveenkumar, auto driver Arunkumar, temple guards Praveenkumar and Vinothkumar, executive officer’s driver Karthickvel, and constable Ramachandran — one of the six members of the Manamadurai DSP’s special crime team who interrogated Ajithkumar — were also questioned at the CBI office. Madras High Court has directed the CBI to file a report before the jurisdictional court by August 20.