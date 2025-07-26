Anbumani begins yatra on Friday, DGP rejects permission later

CHENNAI: Even as Anbumai Ramadoss, asserting himself as PMK’s president, kick-started his 100-day yatra across Tamil Nadu to “reclaim people’s rights” despite opposition from his father and party founder S Ramadoss, the state police, on Friday, rejected permission for the roadshow.

In a letter, the office of the director general of police/head of police issued instructions to all commissioners of police in cities and superintendents of police in districts to reject permission for any such programme by Anbumani.

Referring to the petition submitted by Ramadoss on Thursday requesting to deny permission to the padayatra, the DGP’s letter said no one could organise demonstration or roadshow without the consent of the “new president” and founder of PMK.

Moreover, the DGP’s letter said it has been brought to the notice that the party cadre are in a state of confusion over the “unilateral act” of the “executive president” (Anbumani), which could result in clash between both the groups and culminate in a law and order problem. The police head’s letter, therefore, asked officers concerned not to grant permission without the written authorisation of founder-president of PMK.