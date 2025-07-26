Is nation heading towards Police Raj: Madras HC questions delay in abduction probe

CHENNAI: Casting doubts over the pace of investigation by the CB-CID into the abduction of a minor boy in Tiruvallur in connection with an inter-caste marriage, the Madras High Court on Friday wondered whether the nation is heading towards “Police Raj”.

The court dismissed the bail applications filed by the three accused — V Vanaraj, father of the bride, P Manikandan and M Ganesan, all natives of Theni. They sought bail on the ground of a compromise arrived at between the families of the groom, Danush, and the bride, Vijaya Shree.

Justice G Jayachandran, while rejecting bail, said this is not a case to be conveniently closed as a private dispute between two families. It is a case of criminal trespass during night and abduction of a minor boy by force under fear of death. It is a classic case of the abuse of government machinery to commit a crime for extraneous considerations.

“This court is constrained to place on record, this incident and subsequent follow-up events, had caused serious concern about the life and liberty of common men and a reasonable apprehension in their mind as to whether this great nation is drifting towards Police Raj,” he said.

The abduction of the minor boy, Inderchand, from his house at Kalambakkam in Tiruvallur, on June 7, 2025 sent shock waves across the state as the KV Kuppam MLA and leader of Puratchi Bharatham Katchi ‘Poovai’ Jagan Moorthy and ADGP HM Jayaram were allegedly involved in the offence.