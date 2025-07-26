PM Modi's Cholapuram visit will rekindle Tamil ethos of unity

It is profoundly disheartening to witness the growing parochialism today in Tamil Nadu, which championed global unity with the timeless adage ‘Yadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir’ millennia ago.

The transformation of a once-welcoming Tamil Nadu into one that denounces newcomers as “northerners”, or “outsiders”, considering them often as inferior beings is a sad outcome of self-serving politics.It has become a political strategy, purely meant for electoral advantage, to portray those speaking for nationalism, unity and inclusion of other languages in education as being anti-Tamil. Certain groups deliberately ignite discord by encouraging the notion that “national unity is not for Tamil Nadu” and “supporting other languages with an open mind is detrimental to Tamil”.

It has become imperative at this juncture to revive the ancient Tamil ethos of national unity and camaraderie that resonated a millennia ago; the ethos that embodies unity in diversity and rejects imaginary divisions like “north” vs “south” or “my state” vs “other states”; the ethos that declares with an open mind, “I will praise my language, and simultaneously, respect other languages”. There is no one better placed than Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the retelling of this ethos. His visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram on Sunday, as part of the festival to commemorate 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola’s maritime expedition to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the eponymous temple there, will rekindle that sublime, ancient Tamil character of unity and camaraderie.