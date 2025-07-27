Palaniswami on roll, but mixed alliance signals cloud AIADMK’s message

CHENNAI: As leader of the opposition and AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has completed the first phase of his spirited tour of Assembly constituencies and started the second leg without a break, his aggressive attacks on the alleged failures of the DMK regime in layman’s terms have enthused the party cadre gathering in large numbers at all the places.
However, the shakiness in signalling the party’s stance on coalition has so far subdued the campaign’s effectiveness. Moreover, it has raised questions on whether the keenness shown by the party towards forming an alliance, almost bordering on desperation, is undermining its legacy of daring to go alone, as exemplified in the 2016 elections when late chief minister J Jayalalithaa led the party to a consecutive victory.
In the beginning of the campaign, EPS sounded weak in tackling the BJP’s repeated assertion that it would be a coalition government if the AIADMK-BJP alliance wins the 2026 elections. However, as the campaign progressed, he asserted himself more firmly, going to the extent of saying that “we (AIADMK) are not fools” to agree for a coalition government. “The party that can swallow the AIADMK is yet to be born,” he said, responding to the DMK’s criticism that the BJP would dominate the AIADMK.
While he emerged stronger on this front, the vague replies on the status of the PMK, the AMMK, and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam in the alliance and the overtures to DMK’s allies VCK, CPM and CPI, actor Vijay’s TVK, and NTK for joining his alliance, which were immediately rejected by the parties, did not go down well with the cadre.
According to a long-time party sympathiser, EPS’ emphasis on building an alliance has dampened cadre morale, as it gave an impression that the party lacked the confidence to contest alone. “Jayalalithaa rarely made public overtures for alliances,” he noted.
“Palaniswami should have embarked on his tour only after ensuring a strong alliance, especially when the DMK front remains formidable. Instead, making appeals for alliance to defeat the DMK will weaken the AIADMK’s bargaining power,” he added.
Constant reiteration by EPS as the leader of a “formidable alliance” has inadvertently signalled the party’s overdependence on coalition, which is perceived as a sign of electoral vulnerability.
Another confusing signal was whether the AIADMK was inclined to take a soft Hindutva stance. This was triggered by EPS questioning the DMK government’s use of funds from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to run colleges. The BJP and associated organisations immediately joined him in the attack.
However, EPS had to backtrack and say his well-intentioned remarks were misinterpreted. Surprisingly, two weeks later, EPS promised that long-time occupants of temple lands would receive housing pattas, prompting a backlash from the BJP and its supporters.
Criss-crossing around 40 Assembly constituencies in the first phase, EPS targeted the DMK for its alleged failures on the law and order front, increasing debt burden, and “anti-people” governance.
Although the attacks enthused the cadre, the personal attacks and the language often used, attracted strong criticisms from the DMK, particularly after he addressed Chief Minister M K Stalin disrespectfully in one of the campaign speeches.
One would not be surprised if EPS, who has started the tour eight months ahead of the polls, is utilising this campaign to test the waters and reassess the party’s strategies as the elections get closer.