PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP, AIADMK cadre; set to attend festivities at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm reception from enthusiastic supporters as he travelled to Tiruchy International Airport to leave for Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur on Sunday.
The PM is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He is expected to participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival on 27 July and release a commemorative coin in honour of the Tamil king.
Security was tightened across all routes travelled by the PM, with heavy police deployment ensuring smooth movement and crowd management. As his car made its way through the city, PM Modi acknowledged the cheering crowd by waving to them from inside his vehicle.
Hundreds of BJP and AIADMK cadres had gathered along the roadside at key junctions, particularly in areas like Bharathidasan Salai and Subramaniyapuram.
A large number of AIADMK members, carrying their party flags and balloons, were seen waving as the Prime Minister's convoy passed. This marked a rare instance of AIADMK cadres joining a public reception for the Prime Minister after the parties renewed their alliance.
In a symbolic gesture, school students dressed in army uniforms lined up the roads near Subramaniyapuram, raising slogans in praise of Prime Minister Modi and lauding his leadership in "Operation Sindoor."
The streets echoed with musical bands and traditional instruments as flower petals were showered to welcome the Prime Minister.
Following the road journey, the Prime Minister boarded a helicopter from Tiruchy Airport and proceeded to the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur district to take part in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.
Meanwhile, few Congress cadre gathered near Marakadai area in Palakarai with black flags to show their protest against the Centre's witholding of Tamil Nadu's share of education funds. The protestors were later detained by the police.