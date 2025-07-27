PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP, AIADMK cadre; set to attend festivities at Gangaikonda Cholapuram

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm reception from enthusiastic supporters as he travelled to Tiruchy International Airport to leave for Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur on Sunday.

The PM is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He is expected to participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival on 27 July and release a commemorative coin in honour of the Tamil king.

Security was tightened across all routes travelled by the PM, with heavy police deployment ensuring smooth movement and crowd management. As his car made its way through the city, PM Modi acknowledged the cheering crowd by waving to them from inside his vehicle.

Hundreds of BJP and AIADMK cadres had gathered along the roadside at key junctions, particularly in areas like Bharathidasan Salai and Subramaniyapuram.