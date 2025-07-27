Trade deal with UK shows world’s trust in us: PM Modi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between India and the United Kingdom will make India the third largest economy, and the trade pact showed the world’s trust in our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. “The FTA shows the growing trust of the world and our self-confidence. We will make Viksit (developed) Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu with this self-confidence,” the PM said at an event held in Thoothukudi on Saturday.
The PM inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 4,900 crore on Saturday.
“The union government has given Rs 3 lakh crore for Tamil Nadu’s development which is three times more than the funds given to the state under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The new projects underscored the NDA government’s commitment towards Tamil Nadu’s growth,” the PM said.
The PM dedicated to the nation multiple rail and road projects worth over Rs 3,600 crore including two strategically significant highway projects — four-laning of 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36 developed at a cost Rs 2,350 crore, and six-laning of 5.16 km NH-138 Thoothukudi Port Road built at a cost of Rs 200 crore.
The projects inaugurated also included a new terminal building at Thoothukudi airport built at a cost of Rs 450 crore and a cargo handling facility at V O Chidambaranar Port.
‘Trying to build Kasi-TN cultural links’
Railway projects launched by the PM included electrification of the 90 km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, commissioned at a cost of Rs 99 crore, and the Rs 650 crore-worth doubling of the 21km Nagercoil-Kanniyakumari section.
The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant for electricity transmission. The Rs 550-crore project will play a pivotal role in supplying clean energy, Modi said.
Recalling poet Subramanian Bharathi’s strong connect with Thoothukudi, the PM said the great Tamil poet had strong links with his parliamentary constituency of Kasi too. ‘‘I’m trying to develop these cultural and traditional links with Tamil Nadu through Kashi Tamil Sangamam,’’ the PM said.
According to the FTA signed with the British government, 99% of Indian products sold in Britain will be tax-free, which will help increase production in India. Touching on Operation Sindoor, Modi said that the weapons manufactured in India have demolished opponent targets, and those making weapons against India are rendered sleepless.
The new terminal building of the Thoothukudi airport will serve 20 lakh passengers annually, and help the growth of industries, transportation, health care, tourism and employment, the PM said.
Modi added that his government is concerned about communities involved in the fisheries sector and the coastal economy is being expanded through the Blue Revolution. Meanwhile, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday announced that party cadre will stage black flag protests in Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Ariyalur during the prime minister’s visit.
EPS meets Modi, submits wish list for 3 key demands
PM Modi arrived in Tiruchy airport to a warm welcome from Ministers KN Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, former AIADMK minister P Velumani, and other alliance leaders. Though the final list of dignitaries did not have EPS’s name, he was allowed to receive the PM. AIADMK sources said Palaniswami submitted a memorandum to the PM with three key demands: Exempting farmers from CIBIL scores for availing farm loans; allocating funds for implementing the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project at the earliest; and establishing a defence corridor in TN connecting Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Salem, and Tiruchy.