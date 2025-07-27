Trade deal with UK shows world’s trust in us: PM Modi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between India and the United Kingdom will make India the third largest economy, and the trade pact showed the world’s trust in our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. “The FTA shows the growing trust of the world and our self-confidence. We will make Viksit (developed) Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu with this self-confidence,” the PM said at an event held in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The PM inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 4,900 crore on Saturday.

“The union government has given Rs 3 lakh crore for Tamil Nadu’s development which is three times more than the funds given to the state under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The new projects underscored the NDA government’s commitment towards Tamil Nadu’s growth,” the PM said.

The PM dedicated to the nation multiple rail and road projects worth over Rs 3,600 crore including two strategically significant highway projects — four-laning of 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36 developed at a cost Rs 2,350 crore, and six-laning of 5.16 km NH-138 Thoothukudi Port Road built at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

The projects inaugurated also included a new terminal building at Thoothukudi airport built at a cost of Rs 450 crore and a cargo handling facility at V O Chidambaranar Port.