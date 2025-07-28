Release SS funds, approve railway projects for TN, Stalin urges Modi

CHENNAI: Putting forth key demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Tamil Nadu for a few events, Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated demands for the immediate release of Samagra Shiksha funds and approvals for long-pending railway links in various places, besides seeking a permanent solution to the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Sri Lankan navy.

In a memorandum handed over to the PM by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday, Stalin sought approval for conducting feasibility studies and preparing DPRs to introduce suburban rail services in Coimbatore and Madurai cities.

Stalin said the state had conveyed its differing views on certain aspects of NEP, particularly on the three-language policy and the structural change in the school system to the 5+3+3+4 model. He called for the immediate release of the centre’s pending share of Rs 2,151.59 crore for 2024-25 and disbursal of the first instalment for 2025-26, without making a condition to sign the PM SHRI MoU.

He also requested approval for the proposed new railway line between Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Hosur. He sought introduction of suburban services on routes such as Coimbatore-Palladam-Karur, Coimbatore-Gobichettipalayam-Bhavani-Salem, and Madurai-Melur-Thuvarankuruchi-Viralimalai, and in surrounding areas of Madurai.

Stalin reiterated the need for the centre to allocate funds for several long-pending railway projects in the state. He also asked Modi to execute approved railway links in various parts of the state: Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai (70 km) and a few other new line projects, and stressed on speeding up work on the 87-km Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari double line.

Stalin also demanded additional EMU coaches (both AC and non-AC), approving and implementing the 4th line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.