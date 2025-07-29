Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan navy caught two boats and arrested a total of 14 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and Pamban for alleged violation of IMBL on Tuesday morning hours. Fishermen Association condemned the continuing arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan government.
Sources said boat bearing the registration number IND TN 10 MM 960 owned by J Justin (56) of Manthoppu area in Thangachimadam was caught by the Sri Lankan navy off while fishing off the coast of Mannar region. Boat owner Justin along with Four Indian fishermen who were onboard were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. The other four fishermen were identified as S Denson (36), J Mobin (24), T Simon (50) and Sekar all hail from Rameswaram and Pamban area.
In the second incident, a motorised country boat bearing the registration number IND-TN-10-MO-1595 carrying nine fishermen from Pamban ventured into the sea on Monday. Reportedly, the boat said to have entered Sri Lankan water, thus SL navy caught the boat and arrested 9 Indian fishermen. The arrested fishermen were taken to Puthalam in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings. The arrested 9 fishermen are identified as K Raja (44), G Anandam (49), W Murugeshan (51), Tikshan (24), R Murugadas (41), M Ariyappan (38), R Sannimel (27), S Kottesami (45) and P Murugan (42) all hailing from Rameswaram and Pamban.
Official sources said that 320 Mechanised boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour and hundreds of country boats from Pamban ventured into the sea on Monday. Reportedly some fishing boats which were fishing near IMBL were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy. Two boats in seperate incidents were caught by the Sri Lankan navy for IMBL violation. Details about the fishermen arrested has been sent to higher officials for further legal proceedings.
Fishermen association from Rameswaram condemned the continuing fishermen arrest by SL navy and urged the union government to address the issues.
While speaking fishermen leader Sagayam from Rameswaram stated that it's been 60 days since the completion of the annual fishing ban, within the 60 days about 6 boats and 40 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, all hail from Ramanathapuram district. The Central government should take action towards releasing all the fishermen and retrieve all the fishing boats which were confiscated by the Sri Lankan navy.