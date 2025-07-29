Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan navy caught two boats and arrested a total of 14 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and Pamban for alleged violation of IMBL on Tuesday morning hours. Fishermen Association condemned the continuing arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan government.

Sources said boat bearing the registration number IND TN 10 MM 960 owned by J Justin (56) of Manthoppu area in Thangachimadam was caught by the Sri Lankan navy off while fishing off the coast of Mannar region. Boat owner Justin along with Four Indian fishermen who were onboard were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. The other four fishermen were identified as S Denson (36), J Mobin (24), T Simon (50) and Sekar all hail from Rameswaram and Pamban area.

In the second incident, a motorised country boat bearing the registration number IND-TN-10-MO-1595 carrying nine fishermen from Pamban ventured into the sea on Monday. Reportedly, the boat said to have entered Sri Lankan water, thus SL navy caught the boat and arrested 9 Indian fishermen. The arrested fishermen were taken to Puthalam in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings. The arrested 9 fishermen are identified as K Raja (44), G Anandam (49), W Murugeshan (51), Tikshan (24), R Murugadas (41), M Ariyappan (38), R Sannimel (27), S Kottesami (45) and P Murugan (42) all hailing from Rameswaram and Pamban.