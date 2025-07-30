Bishop assault case: Madras HC orders completion of former DMK MP's trial in six months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the completion of trial in the criminal case against former DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam and his supporters within six months. The case was registered in connection with the assault of Bishop Godfrey Washington Noble over managing the properties of the Tirunelveli Diocese.

The court also criticised the police for failing to serve the summons issued by the judicial magistrate court to the accused persons on time and ordered the DGP to take action against the Inspector responsible for the delay.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on the petition filed by the bishop seeking expeditious trial of the case.

“The judicial magistrate-I of Tirunelveli is directed to the complete the trial within a period of six months,” the judge said in the order, and directed the Police to provide “fullest cooperation” for the trial.

Holding Inspector Thillai Nagarajan, who served in the Palayamkottai police station during the relevant period, responsible for failing to serve the summons on time, the judge ordered the DGP to take departmental action against the Inspector and file an action taken report in the court.