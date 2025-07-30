TN 'honour killing' case: Victim’s dad alleges bias in probe, demands arrest of suspect’s parents

THOOTHUKUDI: C Chandrasekar, the father of victim C Kavin Selva Ganesh (26), has demanded the immediate arrest of the parents of the accused, Surjith, alleging their role in the conspiracy. “We will get justice only when both the parents of the killer are arrested, as they have also conspired in the honour killing,” he told TNIE on Tuesday.

Chandrasekar, a farmer, said his son and Priya (name changed) were close friends since their Class 11 and 12 days at a Thoothukudi private school.

“Even after school, they remained in touch. They were in a relationship for a couple of years. Priya had also spoken about the relationship to my wife, C Tamil Selvi, over the phone and visited our house in Bryant Nagar, Thoothukudi. Her brother Surjith, who allegedly killed Kavin, had spoken to my son before as well,” he said.

However, he alleged that Kavin’s mother, a government school teacher, had received threatening phone calls from a woman who claimed to be Priya’s mother. “She asked us to stop Kavin from speaking to her daughter. Once, she even threatened that Kavin’s mother would be hit by a car,” Chandrasekar recalled.

He said they had advised Kavin to distance himself from Priya, but both continued the relationship. “She had reassured him that she would be with him,” he said, denying claims that it was a case of unrequited love. “We have chat records and photographs to prove this,” he said.

Chandrasekar also alleged that Priya’s parents played a key role in the murder. “It was Priya who called Kavin on Sunday to check the medical records of his grandfather. That is why the family went to meet her,” he claimed.

Expressing distrust in the ongoing probe by the police, Chandrasekar alleged caste-based bias in favour of Surjith and his parents. “Many in the Tirunelveli police force belong to the same MBC community. If the accused had been from the Devendra Kula Velalar (DKV) community, the police would have broken his legs for such a crime and would have released pictures captioning that he slipped in the bathroom. Surjith is being protected because he is from the MBC community and his parents are from the police department,” he alleged.

M Esakkimuthu, Kavin’s uncle, demanded a high-level probe under the supervision of a magistrate. He accused Palayamkottai Inspector Kasipandian of delaying the filing of the complaint and treating their grievance casually.