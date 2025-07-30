TN ‘honour killing’: Youth arrested and detained under the Goondas Act

According to sources, the woman’s family disapproved of their bond, fearing it could lead to marriage. On Sunday, when Kavin visited KTC Nagar to consult her about his grandfather’s health, Surjith asked him to accompany him on his two-wheeler, only to fatally attack him with a hidden sickle.

Following his arrest and judicial remand on Monday, police submitted a proposal to detain Surjith under the Goondas Act, citing a threat to public order. Commissioner Hadimani approved the order on July 30.

Surjith and his parents have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A postmortem was conducted, but Kavin’s family has refused to accept his body. His relatives also staged a roadblock protest demanding the arrest of Surjith’s parents.