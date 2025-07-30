TN ‘honour killing’: Youth arrested and detained under the Goondas Act

TIRUNELVELI: City Police Commissioner Santosh Hadimani on Wednesday ordered the detention of S Surjith (23) of KTC Nagar under the Goondas Act for his alleged role in the honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh (27), a Scheduled Caste IT employee from Thoothukudi district.
Kavin, a native of Arumugamangalam, was reportedly hacked to death by Surjith near Astalakshmi Nagar on July 27. Surjith, son of police personnel Saravanan and Krishnakumari, allegedly committed the crime after luring Kavin to the location under the pretext of a conversation. Kavin and Surjith’s sister, a consultant at a Siddha clinic, were former schoolmates and known to be on good terms for several years.
According to sources, the woman’s family disapproved of their bond, fearing it could lead to marriage. On Sunday, when Kavin visited KTC Nagar to consult her about his grandfather’s health, Surjith asked him to accompany him on his two-wheeler, only to fatally attack him with a hidden sickle.
Following his arrest and judicial remand on Monday, police submitted a proposal to detain Surjith under the Goondas Act, citing a threat to public order. Commissioner Hadimani approved the order on July 30.
Surjith and his parents have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A postmortem was conducted, but Kavin’s family has refused to accept his body. His relatives also staged a roadblock protest demanding the arrest of Surjith’s parents.