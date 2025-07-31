TN ‘Honour killing’: Father held, case transferred to CB-CID

TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred the probe into the ‘honour killing’ of an SC youth, Kavin Selvaganesh, by the son of a police sub-inspector couple to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) and invoked Goondas Act against the suspect, S Surjith.

According to the statement issued by DGP Shankar Jiwal’s office, the case was transferred to ensure a free, fair and unbiased investigation, considering the nature and significance of the crime.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday night arrested Saravanan, father of Surjith who had allegedly hacked Kavin on Sunday. This comes after several hours of inquiry with Saravanan at the Palayamkottai police station.

Nellai police commissioner orders Surjith’s detention under Goondas

After the arrest, the SI was brought to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a check-up.

“Kavin was murdered on Sunday in Tirunelveli. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, Palayamkottai police registered a case against Surjith, his father Saravanan, and mother Krishnakumari. Surjith was arrested the same day and remanded in judicial custody,” police said.

Surjith’s family belongs to MBC community. Both parents of the accused are serving as sub-inspectors in the TN Special Police unit. To uphold transparency and impartiality in the inquiry, the police department has suspended the couple, police said.

On Wednesday, Tirunelveli city police commissioner Santosh Hadimani ordered Surjith’s detention under the Goondas Act. A police official said investigators have not yet got full access to Kavin’s cellphone.Several photos of Surjith with sickle and machete, suspected to have been posted by him on his Instagram page, went viral.