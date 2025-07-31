TN ‘honour killing’: Ministers, activists visit Kavin’s kin to pay respects; urge kin to accept body

THOOTHUKUDI: Three days after Dalit youth C Kavin Selvaganesh (26) was hacked to death, several politicians, including ministers K N Nehru and Anitha Radhakrishnan, on Wednesday made a beeline to his house located at Arumugamangalam village near Eral and offered condolences to his family.

Senior police officers tried to convince Kavin’s parents to accept the solatium issued by the government and receive his body, which has been kept in the Tirunelveli GH after post morterm examination. But the family refused and demanded the arrest of Saravanan and Krishnakumari, sub-inspectors and parents of Surjit, the main suspect.

Arumugamangalam remained shrouded in a eerie silence which was interrupted by the occasional wailing of Kavin’s relatives. His relatives and several villagers wore black badges, and raised black flags in in their houses demanding justice.

Farmers have been boycotting work over the last four days and stood by Kavin’s family. On Wednesday, over 50 women blocked the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH demanding arrest of the suspect’s parents. Police held talks with the protesters.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai spoke to Kavin’s father Chandrasekar over phone. “It has been four days since the brutal murder, however, no action has been taken,” he said, requesting the leader to pressure the government to arrest the parents.

Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief John Pandian said that Kavin’s family did not seek a CB-CID probe. “Until the suspect’s police parents are arrested, we will not receive Kavin’s body,” he said.