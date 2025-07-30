TN ‘honour killing’: Parents of Kavin reject Rs 6 lakh government aid

THOOTHUKUDI: The parents of C Kavin Selva Ganesh (26), the victim of a suspected honour killing, on Tuesday refused to accept the financial assistance provided by the Tirunelveli district administration. The protest was in response to the delay in the arrest of Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of the alleged killer, Surjit.
As per the SC/ST Act, the district administration had allocated a financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh to Kavin’s family. However, his mother, Tamil Selvi, declined to receive the cheque presented by Tahsildar Isaivani and Adi Dravidar Welfare Tahsildar Radhakrishnan. She questioned why the police couple had not yet been arrested. “We will approach them after the body is handed over to us,” an official told TNIE.
The investigation team, led by Assistant Commissioner Suresh of Palayamkottai, recorded statements from Kavin’s family members, including his father C Chandrasekar, mother Tamil Selvi, and brother Pravin, regarding the events of Sunday evening and prior incidents.
Relatives of Kavin presented photographs and text messages to Assistant Commissioner Suresh, who requested them to submit these items formally as part of a statement.
In a show of protest, Kavin’s relative, Barathan (40), poured petrol over himself, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspects. “Even though the police have suspended the couple, they are reluctant to arrest them,” said a relative.
Chidambaram MP and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Thol Thirumavalavan, expressed his condolences to Kavin’s family over the phone on Tuesday. Speaking to Kavin’s father Chandrasekar, the parliamentarian pledged his support in the fight against honour killings, calling for an end to such practices.
When questioned about the arrest of Surjit’s parents, who have been named in the FIR, Assistant Commissioner Suresh stated that the matter was still under investigation, and he could not comment further at this stage.