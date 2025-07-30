TN ‘honour killing’: Parents of Kavin reject Rs 6 lakh government aid

THOOTHUKUDI: The parents of C Kavin Selva Ganesh (26), the victim of a suspected honour killing, on Tuesday refused to accept the financial assistance provided by the Tirunelveli district administration. The protest was in response to the delay in the arrest of Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of the alleged killer, Surjit.

As per the SC/ST Act, the district administration had allocated a financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh to Kavin’s family. However, his mother, Tamil Selvi, declined to receive the cheque presented by Tahsildar Isaivani and Adi Dravidar Welfare Tahsildar Radhakrishnan. She questioned why the police couple had not yet been arrested. “We will approach them after the body is handed over to us,” an official told TNIE.

The investigation team, led by Assistant Commissioner Suresh of Palayamkottai, recorded statements from Kavin’s family members, including his father C Chandrasekar, mother Tamil Selvi, and brother Pravin, regarding the events of Sunday evening and prior incidents.