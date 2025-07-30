SI couple, parents of attacker in TN ‘honour killing’ case, suspended

TIRUNELVELI: The sub-inspector couple of Saravanan and Krishnakumari booked for murder along with son S Surjith for the ‘honour killing’ of SC youth Kavin Selva Ganesh in Tirunelveli was suspended from service on Tuesday.

While Surjith was remanded in prison on Monday, Kavin’s family has demanded the immediate arrest of the couple and refused to accept his body till then. The victim’s body is at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the past two days after postmortem.

Kavin, an engineering graduate who was working in an IT company in Chennai, was hacked to death on Sunday for his alleged relationship with the daughter of the couple. According to sources, the young woman, who belongs to an MBC community, and the victim had been schoolmates.

Police sources said the couple was serving as SIs in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions at Manimuthar and Rajapalayam, respectively. Early on Tuesday, the Tirunelveli city police probing the murder conducted an inquiry with the couple.

Meanwhile, Kavin’s parents C Chandrasekar and C Tamil Selvi refused to accept the compensation of Rs 6 lakh offered by the state government for the murder of their son and demanded the immediate arrest of the SI couple. “We want justice for our son’s murder, not compensation,” said Chandrasekar to the police team that met him on Tuesday.