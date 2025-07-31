OPS walks out of NDA; alliance decision later

CHENNAI: The AIADMK Cadres' Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC), led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, has severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee's senior office-bearers in Chennai.

Ahead of the development, veteran politician Panruti S. Ramachandran, advisor to the ACRRC, told TNIE that Panneerselvam should exit the NDA, saying the alliance had been ignoring the former Chief Minister.

The last straw between Panneerselvam and the NDA came when the former Chief Minister was denied an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the decision to quit the NDA, Ramachandran told reporters that three important decisions were taken at the high-level meeting, the first being the decision to exit the alliance. When asked about the reasons, he said they were already well known to everyone.