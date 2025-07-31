OPS walks out of NDA; alliance decision later

CHENNAI: The AIADMK Cadres' Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC), led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, has severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee's senior office-bearers in Chennai.
Ahead of the development, veteran politician Panruti S. Ramachandran, advisor to the ACRRC, told TNIE that Panneerselvam should exit the NDA, saying the alliance had been ignoring the former Chief Minister.
The last straw between Panneerselvam and the NDA came when the former Chief Minister was denied an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu.
Announcing the decision to quit the NDA, Ramachandran told reporters that three important decisions were taken at the high-level meeting, the first being the decision to exit the alliance. When asked about the reasons, he said they were already well known to everyone.
Ramachandran said the second decision was that Panneerselvam would soon embark on a statewide tour. He also clarified that the Committee is not currently in alliance with any political party, and a decision on future alliances would be made at an appropriate time after taking into consideration the prevailing political scenario.
Panneerselvam, who was present at the press meet, did not comment on the decision to quit the NDA and instead asked reporters to listen to Ramachandran.
When asked about his meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin this morning, Panneerselvam said, "During my stay in Chennai, I used to go for morning walks in the Theosophical Society. This morning, when I was taking a stroll, the CM also came there, and I met him. That's all."