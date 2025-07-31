TN 'honour killing' case: Subashini breaks silence, says her parents not connected to Kavin’s murder'

TIRUNELVELI: Days after the suspected ‘honour killing’ of Kavin Selvaganesh, siddha consultant S Subashini released a video statement saying that Kavin and she were in a relationship and denying the involvement of her parents, both serving as sub-inspectors, in the crime. The video has gone viral on social media.

Subashini, who is employed in a siddha clinic in Tirunelveli, said Kavin and she were truly in love and needed time to settle. “Kavin and I loved each other truly. We needed time to settle. On May 30, Surjith talked with Kavin. Surjith informed the matter with my father (Saravanan). When my father asked me if I love Kavin, I denied. Because Kavin asked me for six-month of time. Hence, I did not say anything to my father. But before that it (murder) has happened. I do not know what Surjith and Kavin conversed (over phone). But Surjith called Kavin and invited him for a ‘marriage talk’ stating that he can go ahead with his profession only if Subashini is married,” she said in the video.

According to sources, the video was allegedly recorded to clarify that her parents had no role in the murder. Kavin’s father had demanded the arrest of her parents, while the city police arrested her father Saravanan on Wednesday night.