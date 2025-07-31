TN 'honour killing' case: Subashini breaks silence, says her parents not connected to Kavin’s murder'

TIRUNELVELI: Days after the suspected ‘honour killing’ of Kavin Selvaganesh, siddha consultant S Subashini released a video statement saying that Kavin and she were in a relationship and denying the involvement of her parents, both serving as sub-inspectors, in the crime. The video has gone viral on social media.
Subashini, who is employed in a siddha clinic in Tirunelveli, said Kavin and she were truly in love and needed time to settle. “Kavin and I loved each other truly. We needed time to settle. On May 30, Surjith talked with Kavin. Surjith informed the matter with my father (Saravanan). When my father asked me if I love Kavin, I denied. Because Kavin asked me for six-month of time. Hence, I did not say anything to my father. But before that it (murder) has happened. I do not know what Surjith and Kavin conversed (over phone). But Surjith called Kavin and invited him for a ‘marriage talk’ stating that he can go ahead with his profession only if Subashini is married,” she said in the video.
According to sources, the video was allegedly recorded to clarify that her parents had no role in the murder. Kavin’s father had demanded the arrest of her parents, while the city police arrested her father Saravanan on Wednesday night.
In the video, Subashini also spoke about the events on July 27, the day of the alleged murder. “On July 27, I did not know if Kavin was coming. I asked him to come on July 28 evening. Since his grandfather had a suture on his head, I thought of admitting him after getting a room (in the clinic). After noon (on July 27), I know that they (Kavin, his mother and uncle) came to Tirunelveli only after their arrival in Mangammal Salai. So I directly took them to IP. Kavin came in. However, I talked with his mother and uncle. Kavin spoke and went out. We thought of Kavin only when his mother and uncle were about to leave. I was explaining to the duo about the treatment procedures. His mother called him (over the phone) and I also did it. However, he did not attend. As his mother said she was hungry, I asked them to go and have food, adding that I would ask him to come. But it (murder) has happened. So, nobody should spread rumours unnecessarily. Please do not talk what occurs to you. My parents had no role in this. They do not know anything. Leave it,” she said.
In another video circulated online, she added, “I am Subashini. Kavin and I only know about our relationship. Do not talk about our relationship wrongly. Nobody knows about anything. Without knowing the truth, nobody should talk about this. Thinking to punish my parents is not correct”. She also requested people to respect her emotions.