Mettur Dam records sharp rise in water level; 88% reservoir filled

CHENNAI: The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur (commonly known as Mettur Dam), a major source of water in Tamil Nadu, has recorded a sharp increase in its water level this year, thanks to substantial rainfall from the southwest monsoon.

As of Sunday, the dam is holding 81,983 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 87.71% of its full capacity of 93,470 mcft. This is a big jump compared to the same period last year when the storage was only 15,632 mcft (just 16.72% of its total capacity).

According to the Water Resources Department (WRD) data accessed by TNIE, this is one of the highest water storage levels in the past six years, except in 2022 when the dam had 89,431 mcft of water (95.68%)

In a major development, Tamil Nadu has received 305 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of Cauvery water from Karnataka during the previous water year (June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025). This is 128 tmcft more than the 177 tmcft fixed by the Supreme Court.