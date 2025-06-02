Reach out to people, destroy false propaganda of opposition: CM Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin advised party cadre to reach out to people with information about the state government’s welfare schemes and destroy the propaganda of opposition parties.

Delivering the presidential address at the DMK’s general council meeting, Stalin said “With 2026 Assembly elections fast approaching, opposition parties have started to unleash false propaganda against the government. If they (opposition) try to set a narrative against us, we should be ahead of them by reaching out to people with the facts,” he said and exhorted cadres to work for the DMK government’s second consecutive term and seventh overall.

Claiming that the DMK never had the support of media, Stalin said “Irrespective of whether we are in power or in opposition, the DMK has always faced severe criticism. But people have always supported us,” he said.

Hitting out at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he warned that the combine ‘affect the growth of Tamil Nadu’ and the effects would be severe if it comes to power. Also, Stalin charged the union government with placing several obstacles including withholding funds rightfully due to Tamil Nadu, despite which the state remains in the top position in the nation in terms of development.