Reach out to people, destroy false propaganda of opposition: CM Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin advised party cadre to reach out to people with information about the state government’s welfare schemes and destroy the propaganda of opposition parties.
Delivering the presidential address at the DMK’s general council meeting, Stalin said “With 2026 Assembly elections fast approaching, opposition parties have started to unleash false propaganda against the government. If they (opposition) try to set a narrative against us, we should be ahead of them by reaching out to people with the facts,” he said and exhorted cadres to work for the DMK government’s second consecutive term and seventh overall.
Claiming that the DMK never had the support of media, Stalin said “Irrespective of whether we are in power or in opposition, the DMK has always faced severe criticism. But people have always supported us,” he said.
Hitting out at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he warned that the combine ‘affect the growth of Tamil Nadu’ and the effects would be severe if it comes to power. Also, Stalin charged the union government with placing several obstacles including withholding funds rightfully due to Tamil Nadu, despite which the state remains in the top position in the nation in terms of development.
Stalin also charged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with creating an illusion of breaking up with BJP in 2024 and said he has surrendered again to the saffron party after its election debacle.
“EPS has given full control of the AIADMK to BJP, even the alliance related announcements are being made by Amit Shah. Now EPS is trying to give full control of Tamil Nadu to the BJP. But under the DMK reign Tamil Nadu will always remain ‘out of control’,” he said.
Earlier, Stalin arrived at the venue from Circuit House in a short road show travelling through Puthur and Surveyor Colony . Thousands of people who had gathered on both sides of the roads unmindful of the scorching heat greeted him. At the venue, the cadre and functionaries were treated to a lavish lunch that featured over 20 vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.