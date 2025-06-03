‘Fix minimum age for tobacco use as 21’, PMK president Anbumani urges

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to raise the minimum legal age for tobacco consumption from 18 to 21, calling it a commendable and progressive move that sets a precedent for the rest of India.

In a statement, Anbumani said the Karnataka Assembly had amended Sections 4 and 4A of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), effectively banning smoking in public places and raising the penalty for violations from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The amended law, which has received Presidential assent, has now come into force across Karnataka.

While appreciating Karnataka’s initiative, Anbumani criticised Tamil Nadu for repeatedly ignoring appeals to enact similar legislation.

He urged both the union and state governments to adopt the same age limit of 21 for tobacco use. Anbumani also suggested a phased approach — raising the minimum age by one year annually — with the goal of turning Tamil Nadu into a tobacco-free state in the near future.