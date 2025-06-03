Madrasi Camp demolition example of BJP's betrayal of Tamils: Congress MP

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said the demolition of houses at the Madrasi Camp in South Delhi is a clear example of the BJP government’s betrayal of Tamil people.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Tagore also expressed concern over the Railway board’s decision of freezing and surrendering funds sanctioned for several new projects, including Madurai-Thoothukudi (via Aruppukottai) Phase-II Broad Gauge Line Project, for which Rs 55.16 crore has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget.

“This project holds strategic and socio-economic significance for Tamil Nadu, especially for the districts of Madurai, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar. The project promises enhanced connectivity, economic revitalisation and employment generation in backward regions that have long awaited this vital rail link,” Tagore said.