Meet Mangayarkarasi, the ‘Florence Nightingale’ from TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Friday (May 30) marked the culmination of the journey which K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi of Virudhunagar embarked on 17 years ago as a nurse in a PHC in Arattavadi, a remote village in Tiruvannamalai that was infamous for its high number of home deliveries.
Mangayarkarasi, who is now serving in the government hospital in Srivilliputhur, has been honoured with the prestigious Florence Nightingale Award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in recognition of her exemplary contribution in several areas including obstetrics and family welfare. Speaking to TNIE, the 40-year-old recalled how her path to nursing began.
“I wanted to become a teacher but didn’t get enough marks. So, I pursued diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery. During college, my mother Philomina would write letters urging me to see the value of this noble profession. Her words still motivate me,” she said.
After taking charge at the Arattavadi PHC, she was determined to make a difference. Most residents, from tribal backgrounds, avoided hospitals and preferred home deliveries. Though the PHC functioned only until the afternoon, she ensured it ran round the clock. Slowly, institutional deliveries increased.
“We eventually handled at least 40 deliveries a month, including C-sections. We brought in surgeons when needed and the PHC earned ISO certification,” she said.
Between 2009 and 2012, she served at the Kunnur PHC near Krishnankoil. Her service left such a mark that locals still recount her efforts and share her legacy with current staff.
Since 2013, she has been posted at Srivilliputhur government hospital, where she played a key role in the hospital becoming the first sub-district hospital in the state to receive the Lakshya certificate. She has also led cancer screening efforts and participated in numerous outreach programmes. Mangayarkarasi said the Nightingale Award is not just an honour, but a motivation to keep striving for excellence in medical care.