76-year-old man who tested positive for Covid dies; death toll in Tamil Nadu rises to four

CHENNAI: With a 76-year-old man dying on Wednesday, the number of deaths of persons, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, has increased to four. The death reportedly happened in Cuddalore district.

According to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Health, Tamil Nadu reported one more death in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday. The 76-year-old had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), Covid-19 pneumonia, and sepsis with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS).

Officials from the state health department, however, did not release further information regarding the person’s health, hospitalisation or when he tested positive.