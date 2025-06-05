76-year-old man who tested positive for Covid dies; death toll in Tamil Nadu rises to four

CHENNAI: With a 76-year-old man dying on Wednesday, the number of deaths of persons, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, has increased to four. The death reportedly happened in Cuddalore district.
According to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Health, Tamil Nadu reported one more death in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday. The 76-year-old had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), Covid-19 pneumonia, and sepsis with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS).
Officials from the state health department, however, did not release further information regarding the person’s health, hospitalisation or when he tested positive.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian remarked if persons with comorbidities test positive for Covid-19 and subsequently die, those deaths will not be counted as Covid-19 deaths.
TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said Covid-19 is only an incidental finding and therefore the death is not exclusively due to Covid-19.
Subramanian said it is advised that people with comorbidities, those who have their immunity compromised, elderly, and pregnant women wear masks when going to crowded places. He stressed there is no need to panic.
Meanwhile, an exclusive Covid-19 ward with eight beds was opened at the Government Royapettah Hospital this week as a preparatory measure.