Anna University sexual assault case: Gnanasekaran’s Goondas detention case put off

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court consisting of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday adjourned by three months a habeas corpus petition filed by Gengadevi, mother of the Anna University rape convict Gnanasekaran, praying for quashing the order to invoke the Goondas Act against him. The bench stated that the petition was not fit for its intervention at this stage as it involves public order also.

Gnanasekaran was detained under the Goonds Act on January 5 by an order of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. He was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission for raping the engineering student on the university premises.