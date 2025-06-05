DMK MP Kanimozhi calls on TN CM after Sindoor outreach

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp office on Wednesday following her visit to five countries under Operation Sindoor outreach.

Stalin shared on his X platform a video clip of Kanimozhi responding to a question in Spain about the national language of India. In the clip Kanimozhi is seen saying, “The national language of India is ‘Unity in Diversity’.”

Stalin wrote on X, “I am proud of Kanimozhi who spoke Tamil Nadu’s language of unity and love as the voice of India.”

Kanimozhi led one of the seven all-party delegations formed by the centre to visit key countries and highlight India’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Earlier, when Kanimozhi arrived in Chennai, she was given a grand welcome at the airport by the party cadre.