NGT takes cognisance of illegal beach buildings on Tamil Nadu's Karikattukuppam beach

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of illegal building constructions violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules at Old Karikattukuppam beach in Chengalpattu. The tribunal issued notices to departments concerned, seeking an action taken report by June 17.

Based on a report by TNIE, the bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, sharply criticised the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) for failing to exercise its authority under the CRZ Notification and Environment Protection Act to curb these unauthorised constructions.

Justice Sathyanarayana noted the NGT’s Western Bench had ordered demolitions in a similar case. Satyagopal pointed out that the coastal management authority’s current member secretary, AR Rahul Nadh, had previously served as Chengalpattu collector, where CRZ violations have persisted for years without meaningful action.

In April, TNIE reported how land sharks were encroaching upon Chengalpattu’s beaches, prompting the Mamallapuram Local Planning Authority to issue notices confirming CRZ violations. These notices mandated restoration of the site to its original state through demolition or alteration within 15 days of receipt. Non-compliance would lead to authorities undertaking demolition, with costs recovered from property owners, and the premises could be locked and sealed. The notices also required halting the use of the buildings within the same period.