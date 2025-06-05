PMK criticises government over TN’s poor JEE results

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over TN’s poor JEE (Advanced) pass percentage, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to strengthen the state board school curriculum.

His statement came following a TNIE report titled “TN lags behind southern neighbours in JEE advanced pass percentage.”

In a release on Wednesday, Anbumani highlighted that Tamil Nadu has slipped to the third-lowest position among states in the IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2025. He said the results have come as a jolt to the state, with only 1,859 of the 7,787 candidates from Tamil Nadu clearing the exam, translating to a pass rate of just 23.9%. Only Kerala and Bihar fared worse than TN.

He said in stark contrast, West Bengal topped the list with a pass percentage of 35.3, followed by Punjab (34.7), Rajasthan (34.5), Maharashtra (32.4), and Haryana (32). The PMK blamed the government for failing to strengthen the state board syllabus to align with national standards.