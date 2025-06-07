Kamal Haasan files papers for RS polls, declares Rs 305 crore assets

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has declared assets worth Rs 305.55 crore (Rs 245.86 crore worth of movable assets and Rs 59.69 crore in immovable assets) in his nomination papers filed for the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. His overall liability, however, has remained the same at Rs 49 crore over the last four years.
Kamal’s income as per his tax returns for 2023-2024 was Rs 78.9 crore, up from Rs 22.1 crore in 2019-2020. Value of his movable assets has gone up to Rs 59.69 crore, a rise of nearly Rs 15 crore from Rs 45.09 crore reported in 2021. The value of his immovable assets stands at Rs 245.86 crore, up from Rs 131.84 crore in 2021. He owns four commercial buildings – two in Alwarpet, one in Uthandi, and another one in Sholinganallur –- which have a combined approximate market value of Rs 111.1 crore. He also owns agricultural land in Vilpatti village in Dindigul valued at Rs 22.24 crore.
He had also upgraded his BMW 730 LD car purchased in 2015 and Lexus Lx 570 Lanson in 2018 to newer vehicles from the same brand. He has also added a Mercedes Benz to his line-up of luxury cars in four years since 2021.
Kamal continues to list his profession as an ‘artist’ and his educational qualification as Class 8 from Sir M Ct. Muthiah Chettiar Boys Higher Secondary School, Purasawalkam.
Senior advocate P Wilson, in his affidavit, declared movable assets worth Rs 12.58 crore and immovable assets of Rs 28.08 crore. His spouse had movable assets worth Rs 3.27 crore and immovable assets of Rs 11.72 crore. Both have joint bank loans amounting to Rs 1.15 crore.
Salma declared movable assets worth Rs 90.09 lakh while her spouse’s wealth is Rs 55.42 lakh. The current market price of her immovable assets was pegged at Rs 1.95 crore. Her spouse has no immovable asset.
SR Sivalingam declared movable assets worth Rs 76.04 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 58.61 lakh. His spouse has movable assets of Rs 1.30 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.64 crore. He has loans amounting to Rs 64.30 lakh and his spouse had loans amounting to Rs 2.05 crore.
The AIADMK candidates, senior advocate IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal, filed their papers in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders.
Inbadurai declared a total asset of Rs 5.21 crore. Of this, he and his family members have movable assets worth Rs 2.68 crore and immovable assets (land) worth Rs 2.54 crore. Inbadurai also declared loans of Rs 1.31 crore.
M Dhanapal declared his total asset of Rs 26.33 crore. Of this, movable properties are worth Rs 9.99 crore. Agricultural and non-agricultural lands and commercial buildings, and residential buildings are worth Rs 16.34 crore. These include the properties of his spouse as well. He has declared liabilities including loans to the tune of Rs 3.32 crore.