Kamal Haasan files papers for RS polls, declares Rs 305 crore assets

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has declared assets worth Rs 305.55 crore (Rs 245.86 crore worth of movable assets and Rs 59.69 crore in immovable assets) in his nomination papers filed for the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday. His overall liability, however, has remained the same at Rs 49 crore over the last four years.

Kamal’s income as per his tax returns for 2023-2024 was Rs 78.9 crore, up from Rs 22.1 crore in 2019-2020. Value of his movable assets has gone up to Rs 59.69 crore, a rise of nearly Rs 15 crore from Rs 45.09 crore reported in 2021. The value of his immovable assets stands at Rs 245.86 crore, up from Rs 131.84 crore in 2021. He owns four commercial buildings – two in Alwarpet, one in Uthandi, and another one in Sholinganallur –- which have a combined approximate market value of Rs 111.1 crore. He also owns agricultural land in Vilpatti village in Dindigul valued at Rs 22.24 crore.

He had also upgraded his BMW 730 LD car purchased in 2015 and Lexus Lx 570 Lanson in 2018 to newer vehicles from the same brand. He has also added a Mercedes Benz to his line-up of luxury cars in four years since 2021.

Kamal continues to list his profession as an ‘artist’ and his educational qualification as Class 8 from Sir M Ct. Muthiah Chettiar Boys Higher Secondary School, Purasawalkam.