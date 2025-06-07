PMK president Anbumani urges Stalin to order probe into ‘wage scam’ in drainage board

TIRUNELVELI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged CM MK Stalin to order an inquiry into the allegation of Rs 90 cr loot committed every year by officials and contractors of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD ) Board who pay only 40% to 50% wages to workers. The TNIE carried a detailed report about the issue on Friday.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, Anbumani said it was condemnable that no action has been taken against those responsible for the scam, which has been going on for over 20 years. “There is no greater crime or sin in the world than embezzling wages meant for contract workers. The Tamil Nadu government must order a fair inquiry into this scam. Those behind it must be identified,” he demanded.

The PMK leader said, “A total of 11,597 workers, including electricians, pumping operators, and maintenance assistants, are employed on a contract basis in the TWAD Board. Their wages are paid to the contractors, who then disburse it to the workers. The accusation is that contractors, who receive a minimum wage of Rs 15,401 or more per worker, pay only Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800 and embezzle the remaining amount.”