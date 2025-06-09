Amit Shah’s ‘campaign’ will ensure our win: DMK sec R S Bharathi

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in Madurai about the DMK government, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Sunday said Shah’s “current campaign” will ensure the victory of the DMK-led front in the 2026 Assembly elections.
“Earlier, we thought Governor R N Ravi would ensure our win in the next elections. Since the Supreme Court has restrained him, the Union Home Minister has taken up that job. We thank him for this,” Bharathi said in a statement.
Referring to the confidence expressed by Shah that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would win in the next Assembly elections, Bharathi said, “This is not the first time Amit Shah has made such a claim. In the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, he had made such remarks. But nothing happened. The NDA has been facing only defeats ever since its inception in the state. On the other hand, the DMK-led front has won 13 elections ever since its inception in 2018, and this front will win the next Assembly elections also.”
Bharathi said that during the Odisha Assembly elections, Shah implied that Tamils were thieves and alleged that the key to the treasure of the Puri Jagannath temple had gone to Tamil Nadu. Shah had also asked Odisha people as to how someone from Tamil Nadu can govern their state, referring to former bureaucrat-turned-politician V K Pandian. Bharathi said Shah’s concern for Tamils and Tamil Nadu is fake and his dreams would never come true.
He said the people of the country had already witnessed from the Manipur riots the kind of rule that would come under the party. “More than 200 people were killed and over 5,000 huts were burnt. Around 400 places of worship were destroyed. Moreover, 70,000 people migrated to other places. The BJP government remained a mute spectator to the atrocities against women. If the BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, they will turn TN into another Manipur,” he added.
Bharathi said the ‘anti-people measures’ of the BJP-led union government have angered the people of Tamil Nadu and the electorate would give a befitting response to the BJP through the ballots in 2026.