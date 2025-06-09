Amit Shah’s ‘campaign’ will ensure our win: DMK sec R S Bharathi

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in Madurai about the DMK government, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Sunday said Shah’s “current campaign” will ensure the victory of the DMK-led front in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Earlier, we thought Governor R N Ravi would ensure our win in the next elections. Since the Supreme Court has restrained him, the Union Home Minister has taken up that job. We thank him for this,” Bharathi said in a statement.

Referring to the confidence expressed by Shah that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would win in the next Assembly elections, Bharathi said, “This is not the first time Amit Shah has made such a claim. In the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, he had made such remarks. But nothing happened. The NDA has been facing only defeats ever since its inception in the state. On the other hand, the DMK-led front has won 13 elections ever since its inception in 2018, and this front will win the next Assembly elections also.”